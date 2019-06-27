North Coast Pollinator Walk & Talk at Alder Creek Farm June 30th

Honeybees: these fuzzy, buzzing insects produce sweet, golden honey, but did you know they also pollinate more than a quarter of the crops we eat every day? And did you know there are an estimated 500 bee species in Oregon? And did you know that pollinators are specific to plant species, making diversity of plants in our backyard a very important topic. Learn more on Sunday June 30th at Lower Nehalem Community Trust’s Alder Creek Farm near Nehalem from 11:00 am to 1 pm.

Join members of the Tillamook Bee Keepers Association to learn about the fascinating life of these and many, many other pollinators around us: life cycles, habitat, how we are interdependent, and what dangers they face in this modern world. A fully contained observation honeybee hive will be available for close up observation, but we will also walk in both the Community Garden and conservation areas of Alder Creek Farm to observe the many Pollinators at work.

This walk and talk will be family friendly for all ages. Bring a picnic lunch to enjoy in our garden after the event has wrapped up.

While this is a free Explore Nature Series event, registration is required at explorenaturetillamookcoast.com