North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection presents Conrad Gowell, Native Fish Society’s Fellowship Program Director on Nov. 18th

Note new day (Monday), new time (5:00 p.m.), new location (St. Mary by the Sea, 275 S. Pacific St, in Rockaway Beach)

Monday, November 18, 2019, North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection hosts another in the series “Speaking Truth to Power,” an educational talk by Conrad Gowell, the Native Fish Society’s Fellowship Program Director. Doors open for this free event at 5:00 p.m. for a “Meet and Greet” with light refreshments. Talk begins at 5:30 pm.

Conrad will discuss the sustainability of wild fish, risk factors that affect them including current forestry practices, and, finally, what we can do to ensure that wild fish survive. He plans to delve into issues regarding unstable slopes. This presentation will incorporate a dialogue with the audience.

In 2018, Conrad became the Native Fish Society’s Fellowship Program Director after serving as NFS’ River Steward Program Director (2016-17), North Oregon Coast Regional Coordinator (2013-2016) and Siletz River Steward since 2010. In his current role, Conrad recruits and manages a team of skills-based volunteers and contractors (NFS Fellows). These Fellows assist River Stewards with their watershed-specific conservation campaigns and help develop the advocacy tools NFS needs to increase the impact of the work.

Conrad completed his undergraduate degree in Natural Science from the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington and has since worked with non-profit organizations, academic institutions, indigenous cultures, and fisheries consultants, aiming to advance the sustainable management and restoration of watersheds. Conrad brings a policy, research and habitat restoration background with experience throughout the Northwest and Alaska. He is a lifelong advocate for wild fish; his consistent dedication has inspired community action.

Conrad worked on the following effort: Endangered Species Protections Sought for Oregon Coast Spring Chinook: https://nativefishsociety.org/news-media/endangered-species-protections-sought-for-oregon-coast-spring-chinook . Nehalem River spring Chinook are an example of fish that may benefit from these protections. Conrad will also be leading a walk into the Trask River area to observe steep-slope logging that has slide risks. For details go to https://healthywatershed.org/

Directions to St. Mary by the Sea: At the south end of downtown Rockaway Beach, turn west on SW. Third Ave. (At the corner of S.E. Third Ave. and Highway 101 is the south end of the Rockaway Beach City Hall.) Proceed west over the railroad tracks, going to the end of Third Ave. which becomes the St. Mary by the Sea parking lot. The meeting will take place in their community center building, not in the church itself. The address is 275 S. Pacific St.



Our name, North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection (formerly known as Rockaway Beach Citizens for Watershed Protection), reflects our working together on a regional basis to insure that the air we breathe and the water we drink are safe. We now represent over 500 concerned families and individuals.

