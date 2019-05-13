Next “Go Bag” Class Set for May 25

The Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay will offer its popular “Go Bag” class Saturday, May 25 at the Nehalem Bay Methodist Church in Nehalem. The class is free, and runs from 10 a.m. to noon,

A “Go Bag” is an emergency bag filled with the essentials an individual would need to survive for three days during a disaster. In a worst-case situation, a Go Bag might be the only thing a person would have with them.

Go Bag class registration can be done online at the evcnb.org website by clicking the “CLASS” button and filling out the form. Dates available depend on the number of requests received.

People who already have Go Bags are encouraged to attend a class to learn what’s new. Hard-to-find supplies will also be available for purchase at cost.



Questions about the “Go Bag” class program can be referred to GoBag@evcnb.org.

General information about emergency preparedness in the Nehalem Bay Region is available at evcnb.org.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

