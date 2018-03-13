News from the Tillamook Bay Community College Small Business Development Center

By Arlene M. Soto, CMA, CGBP, Tillamook Bay Community College, Small Business Development Center Director

To celebrate the collective impact and success SBDCs have across the nation and in local communities each year, America’s SBDCs hosts an annual SBDC Day. SBDC Day is a national movement to help share the small business success stories and notable impact SBDCs have fostered in communities nationwide. March 21st the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is celebrating national SBDC Day with an open house at the PRI building, 4506 3rd St., Tillamook from 9:30 am – 11:30 am. Come join us, share your small business successes and meet the SBDC team.

The SBDC is hosting four social media classes, two on March 19th and two on April 12th. Details are available in the list below. Special pricing is available for participants who register for 2 or more of the social media workshops. For more information or to register contact Laura Gruenewald 503-842-8222 x1420 or tillamooksbdc@bizcenter.org.

Remember free, confidential one-on-one advising times are now available in north county and south county by appointment. The next available appointments in north county are Thursday, March 22nd. The next available appointments in south county are Tuesday, April 3rd.

Upcoming workshops offered by the SBDC:

3/19/18 Monday 9:00 am – noon Facebook Marketing for Beginners at TBCC main campus room 107. The cost of this workshop is $45.

Are you ready to create your business page on Facebook, or to begin advertising the page you already have? This is the place to start. Learn how to schedule your posts to save time and be more deliberate in executing your content strategy.

3/19/18 Monday 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm Social Media—Keeping up with the Changes at TBCC main campus room 107. The cost of this workshop is $45

Are you using the right social media tools for your business? There are many platforms, and each one works differently. Each can provide different results for different types of businesses. They also have different tools, strategies, clients and markets. How can a small business keep up, and find the time to manage their social media effectively – while also having enough time to, you know, run their business? This class will cover the many changes, updates and functionality of each platform, and how to determine which may work best for your particular business. Even in a world of mass marketing and noise, proper use of social media can help you talk directly to clients when they are in the market for your product.

4/5/18 – 6/14/18 Thursday 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm QuickBooks Pro for Business at TBCC main campus room 107. Cost of this course is $285.

Maintaining accurate accounting records is critical for all businesses. QuickBooks Pro is one of the most popular methods of doing that. This class uses the Labyrinth Book as a textbook and each student will receive a copy. The class is hands on and interactive. Each session will include instructor led discussion, work with the QuickBooks software and time for questions and answers.

Learn to use the popular accounting package QuickBooks Pro

Understand the benefits and drawbacks of using this software

Explore tricks to make using QuickBooks easier in business

4/11/18 Wednesday 9:00 am – 11:00 am How to Start a Business: A Step by Step Guide at TBCC main campus room 102. The cost of this workshop is $20.

The best Small Business 101 course you will ever take! Learn how to evaluate your business idea and business planning basics. What are the different forms of ownership you need to consider? Why do businesses succeed? Why do businesses fail? This course is critical for anyone that wants to start and sustain a successful small business.

4/12/18 Thursday 9:00 am – noon Advanced Facebook Marketing at TBCC main campus room 107. The cost for this workshop is $45.

Designed for business owners with established accounts on Facebook, this course will delve deep into powerful new paid (and free) advertising opportunities, including an in-depth look at Facebook’s remarkable new Power Editor tool, which affords advertisers new ways to target advertising.

4/12/18 Thursday 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm Instagram—Master Instagram Marketing & Instagram Ads at TBCC main campus room 107. The cost for this workshop is $45.

What will I learn?

Using Instagram stories for your business page

Create an Instagram marketing game plan

Start attracting the RIGHT type of followers on Instagram

Start converting Instagram followers into business leads

Create Instagram ads in a matter of minutes

Learn about Instagram tools for analytics, scheduling and to save time

4/20/18 – 4/21/18 Friday and Saturday 8:00 am – 6:00 pm CCB Training and Exam Prep at TBCC main campus room 103. The cost for this course is $355.

This two day live class will prepare you for the exam and teach you how to set up your business for success. The registration fee of $355 includes all class sessions, class materials, a copy of the current edition of the Oregon Contractor’s Reference Manual, chapter quizzes, and two 80-question practice exams.

4/23/18 – 6/4/18 Monday 9:00 am – 11:00 am What’s Your Plan: Writing a Compelling Business Plan (4 sessions) at TBCC main campus room 107. The cost for this course is $175.

Participants may be eligible for a rebate of $125 if they complete their business plan by 7/5/18. Looking for a way to be more effective as a business owner? Trying to finance your business? Want to plan for business expansion? Retirement? Selling your business? Your business plan provides a roadmap to business success, helps in raising capital, and provides a way to communicate a business concept. In this class you will learn:

What a business plan is

Why a business plan is so important

Who will read your business plan

How to put a business plan together

Resources and much more

4/25/18 Wednesday 9:00 am – 11:00 am How to Start a Business: A Step by Step Guide at TBCC main campus room 102. The cost of this workshop is $20.

The best Small Business 101 course you will ever take! Learn how to evaluate your business idea and business planning basics. What are the different forms of ownership you need to consider? Why do businesses succeed? Why do businesses fail? This course is critical for anyone that wants to start and sustain a successful small business.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)