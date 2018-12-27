NEWS FROM THE NEHALEM BAY HEALTH DISTRICT: Public Encouraged to Help Chart Future for Health District

Sessions Scheduled in Nehalem and Manzanita, January 10th and January 12, 2019

Residents of northern Tillamook County are encouraged to attend two different public meetings in January to help chart the future of the Nehalem Bay Health District.

The District Board has scheduled a public session in Nehalem at the United Methodist Church on January 10, 2019 from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm and a second session at the Pine Grove Community House in Manzanita from 10:00 am to Noon on January 12, 2019. All are welcome and refreshments will be available.

The Nehalem session (January 10) will be devoted to how the District can better address health care needs in its service area. Under Oregon law health districts are authorized “to provide directly or indirectly any physical or mental health related service.” The Manzanita session (January 12) will be devoted to the future of the District’s property in Wheeler. The District owns the Nehalem Bay Care Center, a skilled nursing facility; the old Wheeler hospital building housing several offices, including the District’s office and the North County Food Bank; and the building leased to the Rinehart Clinic.



The District undertook a comprehensive planning process earlier this year and recently engaged a team from Portland State University’s Non-Profit Institute to assist with the next phase of planning. Dr. Margaret Banyan, who is leading the PSU team, will facilitate the public sessions in January. Dr. Banyan has extensive experience working with government agencies and special districts, including recently serving as a consultant to the Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay.

For more information visit the District’s website: www.nehalembayhd.org

Contact: Jeff Slamal, CEO, nbhdistrict@gmail.com or (503) 368-5119