New Year’s Eve with Nehalem Valley All Stars at White Clover Grange

The Nehalem Valley All Stars are hosting a dance party New Year’s Eve at the White Clover Grange near Nehalem, one mile north of the Mohler Store on Highway 53. Fred Lackaff, vocals and keyboards, Scott Wagner, guitar, Mark Wagner, bass and Ernie Zolka, percussion. Doors open at 7:30 and admission is free. Donations to the Grange Building Fund gladly accepted.

Dance til the cows come home!