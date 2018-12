To celebrate the naming of Route 6 as an Oregon Scenic Byway, join Adam Sawyer (he wrote the book on Tillamook County hikes) as he guides a hike from Smith Homestead on Route 6 to Cedar Creek and back.

Dress for the weather: rain, snow, sunshine! Tuesday January 1st at 1 PM – 3 PM, Smith Homestead, Route 6, Tillamook Forest