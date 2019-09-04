New Tillamook Coast guidebook takes explorers on 25 Cultural Adventures



Local writer Dan Haag (frequent Tillamook County Pioneer contributor and columnist – see “The Littoral Life” uses his knowledge of the county to author his first book. Tillamook County is rich in cultural heritage, however a few of the local treasures remain less known. That’s why Visit Tillamook Coast, the tourism organization, reached out to writer Dan Haag of Nehalem to help uncover more of the engaging experiences the county has to offer both residents and visitors.

“25 Cultural Adventures on Oregon’s Tillamook Coast” is the third guidebook published by Visit Tillamook Coast. The chapters, covering the arts, museums, festivals, outdoor activities and historic events. The book is arranged geographically from north to south, with a bonus #26 trek east to the Tillamook Forest Center. It is spiral-bound and pocket-sized to fit in a glove box, vest, knapsack or purse.

“Dan captured the story of each activity in a way that makes you want to experience every adventure,” said Nan Devlin, Executive Director of Visit Tillamook Coast. “And each guidebook contains a ‘Caring for our Coast’ page with recommendations on how to be a good steward of our area.”

The first guidebook was “25 Hikes on Oregon’s Tillamook Coast,” written by hiking guide Adam Sawyer and published in 2017, followed by “25 Family Adventures on Oregon’s Tillamook Coast,” authored by local writer Brian Cameron and published in 2018. Two more guidebooks are scheduled for publication in 2020: “25 Outdoor Adventures on Oregon’s Tillamook Coast” and “25 Culinary Experiences on Oregon’s North Coast.”

The guidebooks sell for $9.99 each; however, you can save $5.00 if you purchase all three books at the same time. Books are sold at tillamookcoast.com/books and can also be found at Cloud & Leaf Bookstore in Manzanita, the historic Wheeler Hotel, and at the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum.

For more information, contact Nan Devlin at 503 842-2672 or email nan@tillamookcoast.com