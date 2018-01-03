New Scholarships Available for Winter Art Programs for Older Youth

Two new older youth art programs are being offered by OSU Extension Service and their partner, Art Accelerated this winter. Programs will start the second week in January, 2018. Cost is $45 for each program, but the OSU Extension Service just recently learned we have $20 scholarships available upon request for anyone who has not registered due to the cost for the older youth programs. To qualify for the scholarship, fill out the online registration, but stop before you pay the fee online. You will need to pay the remaining $25 balance with cash or check at the OSU Extension Office in Tillamook. Contact the OSU Extension Office, 503-842-3433 if you need assistance with completing the registration.

OLDER YOUTH CLASSES: REGISTER ONLINE AT: http://bit.ly/Tillamook4-H

• Art & Journaling – This program will be held on Fridays, January 12 through February 16, 3:30-5 pm for 6th-8th grade youth. Participants will explore basic drawing and journaling concepts, working in a spiral drawing journal as they explore different topics each week. This program is held at the OSU Extension, Meeting Room 105, 4506 Third Street, Tillamook. Transportation from public schools in District 9 can be arranged by parent for drop off at OSU Extension Office at 4506 3rd St or youth can walk from either East or the Junior High.

• Downtown Mural Project for Middle & HS Students – This program will be on Saturday’s January 13 through February 17, 10:30 am-12:30 pm. Participants will start with designing a mural, moving through the County permit process, to review and exaction and finally, installation. Each participant will do a small test panel and participate in painting large mural panels. The group will meet at OSU Extension, Meeting Room 105, 4506 Third Street, Tillamook This program is for youth in 6th-12th grades.

There are also spaces still available in the Art Expressions afterschool program for youth grades 4 and up. This art series will be held on Monday afternoons beginning January 8 at the cost of $45 per person plus enrollment in 4-H if not already enrolled. This mixed media workshop is an opportunity for young artists to explore traditional and new techniques and materials as they improve their art skills.

Youth not currently enrolled in 4-H pay a one-time enrollment fee for the 2017/2018 4-H Year that runs October 1, 2017 through September 30, 2018, in addition to the workshop fee. Financial need scholarships are available for the 4-H enrollment fee.

For more information about all the winter youth and adult art classes, contact the OSU Extension Service, 503-842 3433, or check the website at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamook.

If you have a disability that requires special considerations in order for you to attend this event contact the OSU Extension Service in Tillamook at 503.842.3433 two weeks prior to the program start date.