New Food Court In Downtown Tillamook Provides Numerous Choices From Fresh Strawberries To Fun Pacific Style Food and More to Come

By Kelly Benson & Troy Peterson

Kimmel True Value Hardware & Appliance brings the gift of a new food court to downtown Tillamook—known as “Flavors on First.” Allan and Stacie Kimmel worked hard on the legal steps necessary on the property adjacent to their store at 1816 1st St, Tillamook to be able to create a new food court. Allan, known as Allie, stated: “There are now four vendors and room for more. The food court has a beautiful atrium that will protect customers from all weather. There will be glassed doors that can be open on nice days and closed when customers may want to be protected from the rain and wind while feeling like they’re outside. There will also be several fire pits in the building. A new restroom will be coming this Thursday, June 14th. The center section will be left open allowing room for bands to perform. Behind the food carts will be a walkway to give visitors the option to walk down to the waterfront and enjoy their meals.”

The current vendors are: Nani Papa’a, Pacific style food; Sab, favorite Asian fusion food; Hogs N’ Tots; The Biscuit Box NW; Berry Patch Girls. Awaiting final health department inspections and approval, Hogs N’Tots and The Biscuit Box NW hope to be opening soon.



Vendors Carol Leuthold and her daughter Crystal Moeller who have been selling delicious and fresh berries together for 3 years now. The berries come from the Hilsboro area and have made their way to Tillamook, where they are sold by The Berry Patch Girls. When asked how long they had been in the business of selling berries, Carol said, “I’ve been doing it for 34 years with my sister before selling them with my daughter Crystal for the last 3 years, 37 years altogether.” Just a taste of the strawberries confirmed that they are just as wonderful as an eager customer would hope.

The Flavors on First Food Court is open from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm seven days a week, but the individual vendors have their own hours.

The posted hours:

Nani Papa’a is open Monday-Friday 11am-7pm, Saturdays 11am-3pm, and closed Sundays.

Sab is open Monday-Saturday 11:30am-8pm and closed Sundays.

Berry Patch Girls – days/hours depend upon availability – check their Facebook page for more information.

Watch for the openings of other vendors in the near future.