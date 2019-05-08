Nehalem Valley Historical Society Presents: “Telling it Like it Was” Lecture Series Continues Saturday, May 11 – Reknowned Architects at the Beach

Join the Nehalem Valley Historical Society for another “Telling it Like it Was” lecture on Saturday, May 11th at 3 pm at the Pine Grove Community House.

“A. E. Doyle’s and Ellis Lawrence’s Beach Architecture” presented by Phil Niles, historian and author of “The Beauty of the City: A. E. Doyle, Portland’s Architect.” Learn how two architects recognized the beauty of the north Oregon coast in the 1900’s through their design of summer homes on Neahkahnie Mountain and the once flourishing Neahkahnie Tavern that was perched above the beach in Manzanita. Introduction by David Wiegan, Director of the North County Recreation District, an A.E. Doyle designed campus from the 1920’s, and NVHS Board Member. Phil’s book will be available for purchase at the event, courtesy of Cloud and Leaf Bookstore.

The Historic Pine Grove Community House is located in the heart of Manzanita at 225 Laneda Avenue. This program is free and open to the public.

This lecture series is sponsored by NVHS members and volunteers, the City of Manzanita, and the Old Wheeler Hotel. For more information visit www.nehalemvalleyhistory.org, see us on Facebook, or send email to: info@nehalemvalleyhistory.org.