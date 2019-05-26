Nehalem Bay State Park Holds Memorial Service Sunday May 26th

Nehalem Bay State Park, Memorial Service, Sunday May 26th – Photos by Karen Stephens

Senator Jeff Merkley donated the flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol for this Memorial Day ceremony.

The program featured the presentation of Colors by the U.S. Coast Guard – Garibaldi Station, Tillamook Bay

History of Memorial Day – Ranger Mariah Dawson

Jack Farris, U.S. Army Air Force, World War II B-24 bomber navigator European Theater of Operations – Guest speaker address; the Neah-Kah-Nie High School choir provided patriotic music, and the playing of Taps.