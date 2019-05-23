Nehalem Bay House Hosting Memorial Weekend BBQ on Friday May 24th

Nehalem Bay House invites the community to enjoy a kickoff barbecue to the Memorial Weekend on Friday May 24th from 3 to 7 pm. A special invitation to honor our local veterans and spouses residing in North County to join us for a meal, share stories with Nehalem Bay House resident veterans, and music, too. The Julie Amici Trio featuring vocals, bass and guitar will bring their “Fly Me to the Moon” musical performance to Nehalem Bay House from 4 to 5 pm.

Come meet your friendly neighbors at Nehalem Bay House and honor our resident veterans and all those who have served. Dinner is free to all that come by for a visit – hamburgers, hot dogs, salads, watermelon and all the fixings. Donations are accepted toward providing additional activities for residents, friends and the community. Find out more about the Julie Amici Trio’s “Fly me to the Moon” website.

Nehalem Bay House is located between Nehalem and Manzanita, off of Tohl Avenue at 35385 Tohl Avenue.

For more information about Nehalem Bay House, come by for a tour anytime, or call 503-368-6445 or go to nehalembayhouse.org.