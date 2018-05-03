Nehalem Bay Health District Launches Strategic Planning Process Board Seeks Public and Stakeholder Involvement on Future of the District

(Wheeler) – The Nehalem Bay Health District is beginning a long-range strategic planning process to better define the district’s mission. The board is encouraging broad public involvement in the planning process and envisions a variety of opportunities during the spring and summer for the public to engage in issues related to the district’s future mission and current opportunities and challenges.

Board members agreed this week to hold a special board meeting on May 9, 2018 at the district’s office in Wheeler to define the scope of the planning process and gather input on the process from key stakeholders. The health district has existed in one form or another since the 1950s, but it has no current strategic plan.

The district owns and operates the Nehalem Valley Care Center, the only skilled nursing facility in Tillamook County, owns the building leased to the not-for-profit Rinehart Clinic and owns the old Wheeler Hospital. To prepare for the strategic planning process the board has commissioned a number of professional studies of its physical assets and is making all that information available to the public through a new website that will soon be operational.

A schedule for the planning process will be discussed at the May 9, 2018 meeting. The board will also consider the appointment of a citizen’s advisory committee to assist with the development of the long-term plan.

The full agenda for the special board meeting is below:

Nehalem Bay Health District

7:30 PM, May 9, 2018

Nehalem Bay Health District Special Meeting

Main Conference Room, 278 Rowe St., Wheeler, OR

AGENDA

Board Strategic Planning Meeting

Introductions

Discussion of the purpose of the meeting and strategic planning process

Discussion of the proposed approach and timeline for the planning process

• Outreach to local governments, health related agencies and providers

• Citizen involvement

• Other issues

Discussion of the use and distribution of the “report to the community document”

• Website

• News media distribution

• Other

Discussion of creation of a “citizens advisory committee” to provide advice on planning and development of options

Adjourn

Contact: Jeff Slamal, Executive Director, nbhdistrict@gmail.com



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

