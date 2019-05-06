Nehalem Bay Garden Club Plant Sale EXTRAVAGANZA – Saturday May 11th

The Nehalem Bay Garden Club will be holding its annual Plant and Flower Sale on Saturday May 11 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at the old Nehalem Fire Station on 8th Street ½ block south of Highway 101.

Club members select and grow a wide assortment of plants particularly suitable for Oregon north coast gardens. These will include annuals, perennials, succulents, shrubs, trees, vegetables, herbs and fuchsias.



Purpose of the sale is to share our surplus or propagated plants (many of which are not readily available in the retail trade) for a good price. Proceeds help fund the club’s charitable giving program. The club’s charitable giving centers around gardening education, agriculture, food and the environment. An application for the club grants may be sent to PO Box 261, Wheeler, OR 97147

Nehalem Bay Garden Club is in its 70th year, and has about 50 members. In early years members were likely to be found wearing white gloves to tea. Today we are more likely to be found with dirt under our fingernails. The mission of the club is to cultivate knowledge and love of gardening through educational programs and activities. It is also a service organization through volunteering and charitable giving. Socializing and having fun are also important to us.

For more information contact Kathleen Moore, Sale Chair, 503-368-4086 or moorewagner@nehalemtel.net

Questions about the Club can be directed to President Constance Shimek, 503-368-4678 or constance@nehalemtel.net.