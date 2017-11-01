Nehalem Bay Garden Club announces charitable giving program

The Nehalem Bay Garden Club will be accepting proposals for its 2018 gift program now through December 11, 2017. Proposals should be submitted to the Club at PO Box 261, Wheeler, OR 97147 or emailed to Terri Maragos helidoni@nehalemtel.net. They should be one page or shorter, and should align with the Club’s mission. That mission is to cultivate the knowledge and love of gardening through educational programs and activities, to aid in the protection of the environment, native plants and wildlife, and to support public service through garden-related organizations and volunteer opportunities. Proposals should include amount needed, specific use, and benefit to the organization or public. Gifts are usually $500 or less, but larger ones can be considered if sufficient funds are available. Funds will be available for distribution by the end of December.

This gift program is supported by the Club’s plant sale in May. The Club is now in its 68th year. They meet the 4th Tuesday of the month (usually) at Calvary Bible Church, 560 Laneda Ave., Manzanita at 1:30 p.m. Meetings offer a variety of activities including speakers, demonstrations, videos and potlucks. Additional activities include garden tours, nursery tours, workshops and special speakers. Visitors are always welcome. For further information contact John Benson bensonsbend@gmail.com (503)738-5925 or Constance Shimek constance@nehalemtel.net (503) 936-1511.