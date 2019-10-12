Nehalem Bay Garden Club Accepting Funding Proposals for 2019 Gift Program

The Nehalem Bay Garden Club will be accepting proposals for its 2019 gift program through December 1, 2019. Proposals should be submitted to the Club at PO Box 261, Wheeler OR 97147 or emailed to bensonsbend@gmail.com. They should be one page or shorter, and should align with the Club’s mission. That mission is to cultivate the knowledge and love of gardening through educational programs and activities, to aid in the protection of the environment, native plants and wildlife, and to support public service through garden-related organizations and volunteer opportunities. Proposals should include amount needed, specific use, and benefit to the organization or public. North county projects will get highest priority but others will be considered. Gifts are usually $500 or less, but larger ones can be considered if sufficient funds are available. Funds will be available for distribution by the end of December.

This gift program is supported by the Club’s plant sale in May. The Club is now in its 70th year. They usually meet the 4th Tuesday of the month at Calvary Bible Church, 560 Laneda Ave., Manzanita at 1:30 p.m. Meetings offer a variety of activities including speakers, demonstrations, videos and potlucks. Additional activities include garden tours, nursery tours, workshops, and special speakers. Visitors are always welcome. For further information contact Constance Shimek (503) 936-1511 constance@nehalemtel.net or Susan Reinhardt at (509) 999-4025 susanpat16@msn.com or Sue Benson at (503) 738-5925 bensonsbend@gmail.com or Barbara McLaughlin at (503) 368-6874 barbaraandchuck@nehalemtel.net.