Nehalem Bay Crab Derby June 2nd

Saturday June 2nd is the 13th annual “Running of the crabs” at Kelly’s Brighton Marina. Twenty-six tagged crabs are released at 9:00am and a $10 ticket purchase gets you in the contest to catch the crab worth $1,000 or dozens of other prizes. This charity event benefits local charities and is fun for young and old — raffles, contests, auction items, food, drink, games AND a live band – local favorite, THE EXILES – wrap up the fun, playing from 6-9 pm. Non-stop fun and entertainment.

Kelly’s Brighton Marina is located 29200 Hwy 101 North, Located on Hwy 101 just north of Rockaway Beach. www.kellysbrightonmarina.com

Call (503) 368-5745