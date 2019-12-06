Nehalem Bay Artists Coalition “Winter Exhibition” – Opens at NCRD Gallery Dec. 7

A new art exhibition featuring 11 artists from the Nehalem Bay Artists Coalition showing and selling art from various mediums opening reception at the NCRD Gallery in Nehalem on December 7 from 3 pm – 5 pm

This new show features work from the following artists (in alphabetical order):

Corinna Beuchet (Ceramic plaques)

Bev Cordova (Oil painting on canvas)

Shaukya Dekker (Oil and Water Color Paintings)

Christine Eagon (Acrylic and Sea Salt Paintings)

Rebekah Lu (Acrylic painting)

Janet Maher (Monotype prints, diorama, paper clay ornaments)

Ahna Ortiz (Encaustic painting and mixed media collage)

Goldea See (Oil painting)

Karen Small (Oil painting)

Chris Williams (Painting)

Reeva Wortel (Multi Mediums)

This event will take place at the North County Recreation District Gallery located at 36155 9th Street, Nehalem, Oregon, from Dec 7-29, 2019.



This show is displayed in a NCRD Gallery space which is open to the public during regular building hours 8am-5:30pm. This is a free exhibition. * excluding scheduled meetings in the space.

Best to call in advance to ensure the space is open for viewing: 855.444.NCRD (6273)

Incredible local art makes great gifts for the holiday.

Follow Nehalem Bay Artists on Facebook to find out about any special events associated with this exhibition or future events.

Facebook Event Link:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/NehalemBayArtists/

About the Nehalem Bay Artists Coalition:

The Nehalem Bay Artists Coalition is a group of artists that live and work in Tillamook North County. They were formed and exist to create a stronger, more vibrant, and connected arts community by bringing artists together in unique venues to show work, partner with local business and organizations, and develop and sponsor workshops for adults and children.

The first NBA Artist Exhibition take place at the Historic U.S. Coast Guard Boathouse in Garibaldi this past summer. The artist group is open to all artists. For more information about NBAC, contact Janet Maher (janetm55@yahoo.com).

Follow our progress and visit us on Facebook at:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/NehalemBayArtists/



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

