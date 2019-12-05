Neah-Kah-Nie Superintendent Paul Erlebach’s Message to Community: Reimagining Schools Through the ‘Student Success Act’

By NKN Superintendent Paul Erlebach

I thought it appropriate to reflect on the good fortune and future for Neah-Kah-Nie educators and students. The Student Success Act passed into law last summer and will provide an infusion of new resources for Oregon’s children through the Student Investment Account (SIA). Our charge from Oregon lawmakers is to:

a)Address the growing mental and behavioral health needs of our students; and

b)Increase academic achievement, specifically for students living in poverty, students from racial or ethnic groups who have historically experienced barriers to success, students with disabilities, students who are homeless or who are in foster care, and emerging bilingual students.

Our district will receive a SIA grant allocation of about $600,000 for the 2020-21 school year and we expect this level of funding to continue each year after. As we plan for this grant, we must identify activities and a budget that aligns to the allowable uses for SIA grant funds:

●Increasing instructional time

●Reducing class size

●Providing a well-rounded education

●Improving student health & safety



Schools will start to see these new funds next school year, and many of you helped us kickstart the process to reimagine a public education system that prepares each student to contribute fully in their community and succeed in a future profession of their choice. The district has started the important work of asking its community how we can best serve our students and invest these funds. We want to hear from you! Below are three opportunities for you to engage in this important work:

1. Complete the Survey: This survey will take about ten minutes to complete and gives you a chance to provide feedback on some of our initial ideas. You will also be asked what else needs to be considered. Click here to take the survey now!

2. School Board Meetings: We will be holding a public hearing after a presentation by staff at the February 10th board meeting. Please consider joining us at the meeting to learn more and provide public comment. The meeting will be at 6:30PM in the NKNSD district office: 504 N 3rd Ave, Rockaway Beach, OR 97136

3. Talk to the Superintendent: You can always reach out directly to me at the district office by calling 503-355-3501 or email at paule@nknsd.org

We look forward to hearing from you. Thank you for your continued commitment to our Neah-Kah-Nie students!