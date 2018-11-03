Neah-Kah-Nie Pirates Advance in 2A Football Playoffs

The Neah-Kah-Nie Pirates football team played its first playoff game before a home crowd on Friday November 2nd and added another win to their season, and continuing their pursuit of the 2A championship. Their opponents, Bandon, had travelled up the coast to be handed a 22 to 14 loss.

Neah-Kah-Nie advances to the quarterfinals and with their #3 ranking will host another playoff game on Friday November 9th against Lost River (ranked 11th).