Neah-Kah-Nie HS Seniors Reid and Dillard Awarded Prestigious OSU Presidential Scholarships

Neah-Kah-Nie High School seniors Nula Reid and Ryan Dillard with Eddie Rodriguez, Oregon State University Admissions Advisor. Mr. Rodriguez surprised Nula and Ryan during their advisory period on March 14th with OSU Presidential Scholarships. Neah-Kah-Nie staff and students are extremely proud of Nula and Ryan for working so hard for so many years. 800+ applicants and 89 scholarships awarded, Neah-Kah-Nie HS with two of the awards.

As Oregon State University’s most prestigious award, the Presidential Scholarship is designed to reward academic excellence and inspire those selected to continue to be a positive force in the world. The scholarship is highly competitive with Presidential Scholars in line to pursue elite awards such as the Goldwater, Fulbright and Truman Scholarships upon graduation from Oregon State. In total, the Presidential Scholarship provides $40,000 over the student’s undergraduate career ($10,000 renewable for four years).

To be considered for the Presidential Scholarship Competition, students must be a current Oregon high school senior, must be considered an Oregon resident at time of application, have a minimum 3.85 un-weighted GPA, and a minimum score of 1360 SAT (new test format) or 1900 SAT (old test w/ essay) or 29 ACT. In addition, applicants are evaluated on their scholarship application and Insight Resume response, specifically in the following areas:

Our understanding of you as a unique, contributing individual

Your accomplishments, perspectives, experiences, and talents

Your achievements within the context of your social and personal circumstances

Participation in activities that develop academic, intellectual, and leadership abilities