Neah-Kah-Nie High School New Track Dedication May 3rd

Please celebrate with NKN track & field athletes, coaches, school board members, school staff, and the Abrahamson family, as we dedicate the new Abrahamson Track & Field Thursday, May 3rd from 3:30-4:00.

There will be a ribbon cutting and light refreshments.

Please stay and cheer the NKN High School student athletes as they compete in a track & field meet starting immediately after the dedication ceremony.

Source: Tillamook County Pioneer