Neah-Kah-Nie High School FBLA Finds Success at State Competition, 19 Qualify for Nationals

The Neah-Kah-Nie FBLA Student Organization – Future Business Leaders of America – had 19 national qualifiers at the annual Oregon state competition, which took place in Portland, Oregon April 5-7, 2018. The team composed of 29 students won an overall 22 top 10 state awards with 19 National Qualifiers. To be a national qualifier a student, or team of students, must place in the top 4 at state in their event. With over 140 schools participating across the state of Oregon and over 1000 students competing this was an excellent showing for a small, rural 2A school. Nationals will be held in Maryland, Baltimore June 26-July 2 this summer. We are hoping to send a large group, but the costs are significant. If a business or individual would like to donate funds for our trip please contact FBLA Advisor Stevie Jackson at steviej@nknsd.org.

Winners are:

FBLA STATE AWARDS 2018

Advertising

Gabe Calkins 2nd

Nula Reid 6th

Ethan Lee 10th

Computer Apps

Mathew Mahnke 1st

Brandon Partosan 3rd

Intro to Business

Karissa Hadermann 3rd

Intro to Biz Comm

Animesh Patel 1st

Intro to Financial Math

Kara Rumage 4th

Journalism

Anna Deur 5th

Rheanne Bryant 7th

Networking Concepts

Ryan Dillard 2nd

Personal Finance

SeOnna Moreland 4th

Ryan Dillard 6th

Broadcast Journalism Team 6th

Kara Rumage

Mei Shiomi

Hospitality Management Team 4th

Karissa Hadermann

SeOnna Moreland

Sam Holm

Marketing Team 4th

Nula Reid

Lacoya Reny-Hamer

Gabe Calkins

Marketing Team 3rd

Ethan Lee

Animesh Patel

Mathew Mahnke

Publication Design Team 4th

Adam Giles

Dylan Mitchell