Neah-Kah-Nie High School FBLA Finds Success at State Competition, 19 Qualify for Nationals

The Neah-Kah-Nie FBLA Student Organization – Future Business Leaders of America – had 19 national qualifiers at the annual Oregon state competition, which took place in Portland, Oregon April 5-7, 2018. The team composed of 29 students won an overall 22 top 10 state awards with 19 National Qualifiers. To be a national qualifier a student, or team of students, must place in the top 4 at state in their event. With over 140 schools participating across the state of Oregon and over 1000 students competing this was an excellent showing for a small, rural 2A school. Nationals will be held in Maryland, Baltimore June 26-July 2 this summer. We are hoping to send a large group, but the costs are significant. If a business or individual would like to donate funds for our trip please contact FBLA Advisor Stevie Jackson at steviej@nknsd.org.
Winners are:
FBLA STATE AWARDS 2018
Advertising
Gabe Calkins 2nd
Nula Reid 6th
Ethan Lee 10th
Computer Apps
Mathew Mahnke 1st
Brandon Partosan 3rd
Intro to Business
Karissa Hadermann 3rd
Intro to Biz Comm
Animesh Patel 1st
Intro to Financial Math
Kara Rumage 4th
Journalism
Anna Deur 5th
Rheanne Bryant 7th
Networking Concepts
Ryan Dillard 2nd
Personal Finance
SeOnna Moreland 4th
Ryan Dillard 6th
Broadcast Journalism Team 6th
Kara Rumage
Mei Shiomi
Hospitality Management Team 4th
Karissa Hadermann
SeOnna Moreland
Sam Holm
Marketing Team 4th
Nula Reid
Lacoya Reny-Hamer
Gabe Calkins
Marketing Team 3rd
Ethan Lee
Animesh Patel
Mathew Mahnke
Publication Design Team 4th
Adam Giles
Dylan Mitchell
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer