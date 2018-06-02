Neah-Kah-Nie High School Choir Brings Broadway to NCRD at Sunday June 3rd Performance

Want to hear some great young singers this weekend? Neah-Kah-Nie High School Choir is going Broadway! This Sunday June 3rd at NCRD Theatre in Nehalem. Soloists, duets and the whole ensemble will be singing many of Broadway’s hits. $5 suggested donation to the Choir Club. Doors open at 2:30pm.

Show starts at 3 pm.

Here’s a look at the program:

“Skid Row (Downtown)” from Little Shop of Horrors

Ensemble

“Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” from Evita

LeneaMarie Johnson

“Don’t Rain on My Parade” from Funny Girl

Dinah Schultz

“There Are Worse Things I Can Do” from Grease

Kandle Werner

“Memory” from Cats

Alyssa Ahlers

“Guns and Ships” from Hamilton

Jaydin Bowen and Cameron Brisack

“What I Did for Love” from A Chorus Line

Ensemble

INTERMISSION

“Defying Gravity” from Wicked

Kandle Werner and Dinah Schultz

“I Won’t Back Down” from Barnyard

Christian Peters

“The Phantom of the Opera” from The Phantom of the Opera

Hannah Barlow and Seth Charleboix

“Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid

Sarah Mendoza

“Evening Prayer” from Hansel and Gretel

Grace Miller and Alyssa Ahlers

“Do You Hear the People Sing?” from Les Miserables

Ensemble, Soloist: Logan Laity