Neah-Kah-Nie High School Choir Brings Broadway to NCRD at Sunday June 3rd Performance

Want to hear some great young singers this weekend? Neah-Kah-Nie High School Choir is going Broadway! This Sunday June 3rd at NCRD Theatre in Nehalem. Soloists, duets and the whole ensemble will be singing many of Broadway’s hits. $5 suggested donation to the Choir Club. Doors open at 2:30pm.
Show starts at 3 pm.
Here’s a look at the program:
“Skid Row (Downtown)” from Little Shop of Horrors
Ensemble
“Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” from Evita
LeneaMarie Johnson
“Don’t Rain on My Parade” from Funny Girl
Dinah Schultz
“There Are Worse Things I Can Do” from Grease
Kandle Werner
“Memory” from Cats
Alyssa Ahlers
“Guns and Ships” from Hamilton
Jaydin Bowen and Cameron Brisack
“What I Did for Love” from A Chorus Line
Ensemble
INTERMISSION
“Defying Gravity” from Wicked
Kandle Werner and Dinah Schultz
“I Won’t Back Down” from Barnyard
Christian Peters
“The Phantom of the Opera” from The Phantom of the Opera
Hannah Barlow and Seth Charleboix
“Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid
Sarah Mendoza
“Evening Prayer” from Hansel and Gretel
Grace Miller and Alyssa Ahlers
“Do You Hear the People Sing?” from Les Miserables
Ensemble, Soloist: Logan Laity
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer