National Coffee with Cop Day Wed. Oct. 2nd – Join Tillamook County Sheriffs for Coffee at Three Locations in Tillamook County

On the first Wednesday in October, National Coffee with a Cop Day brings men and women in uniform together with their communities to connect over a cup of joe.

Inspired by the cliche about officers and their coffee shop donuts, National Coffee with a Cop Day encourages communities to hold events that will bring citizens and those on patrol together. The opportunity for open dialogue, break down barriers, and improve communication creates a valuable bridge to relationships in our communities.

Sheriff Horton is excited to announce the Tillamook Sheriff’s Office will be celebrating National Coffee With A Cop Day on Wednesday October 2nd at three events:

North County – Wanda’s Cafe + Bakery in Nehalem located at 12880 H Street from 8:00 AM till about 9:30 AM

Central – Five Rivers Cafe and Coffee Roaster located at 3670 US 101 in Tillamook from 11:00 AM till about 12:30 PM

South – Stimulus Coffee + Bakery located at 33105 Cape Kiwanda Dr in Pacific City from 2:30 PM till about 4:00 PM

HISTORY – Coffee with A Cop was launched in Hawthorne, California in 2011 when Officers from the Hawthorne Police Department were looking for ways to interact more successfully with the citizens they served each day. They sought ways to interact with their community every day. As a result, they established Coffee with a Cop events to do just that. The Hawthorne Police Department hit upon a simple plan to break through the barriers that have been built over the years–a cup of coffee.

In 2016, the first National Coffee with a Cop Day took place across the nation.

Coffee with a Cop events are now held in all 50 states and has been one of the most successful community-oriented events bringing residents and law enforcement together across the country. The program has also expanded to outside the Unites States to Canada, Europe, Australia, Africa, and Latin America. Coffee with a Cop opens the door for interactions outside of crisis situations that typically bring law enforcement officers and community members together.

Join Tillamook County Sheriff deputies in north, central or south county tomorrow October 2nd for a cup of coffee.