MUSIC UNLEASHED at the Garibaldi Historic U.S. Coast Guard Boathouse This Saturday August 24th

An evening of music, fundraising, and laughter with art and light refreshments. Ages 21+. Buy tickets online (see link below) for $10 (inc service fee) or $10 at the door. Enjoy the new guest artist exhibition from the Nehalem Bay Artists Coalition. Enjoy local musicians and entertainers surrounded by the beauty of Tillamook Bay at the Historic Boathouse in Garibaldi.

At 7:00 pm, the evening starts with Scott Casey & Doral Vance

Scott Casey is a professional musician, vocalist, DJ and MC with over 30 years of experience. He was a featured performer at Walt Disney World, and has worked for such diverse clients as Carnival Cruise Lines, Universal Studios, and many Fortune 500 companies.

Scott’s experience includes performing for national acts, DJ for celebrity events, and providing entertainment for hundreds of conventions and corporate parties.

Scott’s expertise ensures your event will be flawless, exciting and fun!

Doral Vance grew up singing in church, with her mother as music director. She performed in musical theater in Portland, Oregon for many years, including the 1975 Portland company of “Hair,” which inspired her to become a musician. She has worked as a vocalist/keyboardist since 1978, fronting Top-40 Disco bands, rock/blues dance bands, country bands, and a 12 piece “Motown Sound” show group. She currently performs an eclectic mix of Pop/Rock/Jazz/Blues/Country with her partner, Rodney Dahl, in the duo “N.E. Daynow.” She also writes and performs original music.

At 8:00 pm, Riverside Drive – Classic rock and blues covers from a great local band.

Drummer Jeff Slamal has played for many years including appearances at the Hollywood Palladium and the Queen Mary. Bassist Harold Vines played for many great bands in music mecca Austin, Texas. Guitarist David Wiegan has played with a number of blues and rock bands over the years and once recorded for Mercury Records.

Click here to buy tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/live-music-at-the-historic-boathouse-music-unleashed-tickets-67258647425?utm_source=eb_email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=new_event_email&utm_term=viewmyevent_button



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)