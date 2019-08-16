Multiple victims rescued at Cape Meares during water rescue

Today, August 16th around 12:02 pm, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, United States Coast Guard-Tillamook Bay, Tillamook Fire Department and Tillamook Ambulance personnel responded to the beach at Cape Meares on a report of a water rescue. Two children were reported to have been swept offshore and into deep water by strong rip currents occurring in the area. The children were subsequently pulled from the water by witnesses and pedestrians on the beach prior to the arrival of emergency personnel.

During the efforts to retrieve the children from the water, two adults sustained serious injuries and were transported to Tillamook Regional Medical Center for further medical care. The names of the subjects involved are being withheld pending further investigation by the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division.

“Rip currents represent a significant danger to those swimming and playing in the water on our beaches, it is very important to be aware of this danger as tragedy can strike quickly”, said Tillamook County Sheriff Jim Horton.

“If not for the heroic efforts of the witnesses on scene this could have been an enormous tragedy,” said Sheriff Horton.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

