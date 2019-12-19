Multi-Modular Early Childhood Screening Fair January 22-23, 2020

The countywide Multi-Modular Early Childhood Screening Fair will be held on January 22 and 23, 2020 at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds. All Tillamook County children ages 2 to 6 years of age are encouraged to participate in this comprehensive screening fair, which is provided FREE of charge.

This one-of-a-kind program, sometimes referred to as “multi-mods,” has been a feature of Tillamook County for 49 years. Since that small beginning in 1971, more than 20,000 Tillamook County kids have been served. At the 2019 screening, 85 children from all around Tillamook County received free screenings in 12 health and developmental areas, with referrals made for follow up with professional providers in 124 identified areas of concern.

The value of screening services provided per child is more than $1,000 each. Community partnerships, generous in-kind and financial donations, along with more than 100 volunteers both locally and from Portland-area university programs make it possible to offer these services free of charge to our community’s young children to help ensure they begin school as ready to learn as possible.

“To have this level of comprehensive pediatric health screenings in a single appointment is unique to Tillamook County and gives families a clearer picture of overall childhood development than any one clinical provider can offer,” stated Gina Seufert, Physician & Clinic Services Executive. “And financial resources are available to help families with the professional services follow up as needed.”

Door-to-door transportation is available, especially for those from North and South Tillamook County. Kim Lyon, NW Regional ESD Tillamook administrator, shared: “These screenings are so important that if transportation is a barrier, we offer back-ground checked and bilingual drivers who can be scheduled for round trip rides. Just let us know you need a ride when you schedule your child’s appointment.”

Adventist Health Tillamook is honored to lead this community-wide project, which can only be accomplished through the support and involvement of so many local and regional partners, including OHSU, the school districts, the NW Regional ESD, Head Start Centers in Tillamook County, Tillamook County Health Community Health Centers, OSU Extension Office, and more.

To schedule an appointment for your child, please call 503-815-2292.



