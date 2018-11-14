Mook Book Fair Returns to Pioneer Museum Nov. 17th

The Tillamook County Pioneer Museum is holding their second annual “Mook Book Fair” on Saturday, November 17, 2018 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM in the Museum’s Main and Northwest Galleries. “We have invited even more local authors this year,” said the Museum’s Carla Albright. “As well as regional favorites Grant McOmie and Adam Sawyer who will be bringing their books to sign and sell. We have also made arrangements for some of the authors to do readings of their books during the 10 to 2 time period.”

Invited back are local authors from last year Sally Rissel and Diane Colcord, Rebecca Harrison, Joe Blakely, Anne Sweazy-Kulju, Julius Jortner, Jerry Sutherland, Deborah Lincoln, Neal Lemery, Jessica and Tami Waldron, Alexandra Mason, Elki Powers, Athena, Adam Sawyer, Doug Fir, Mikayla Ebel, and Joan Cutuly. New to the Book Fair this year will be Robert Russell, Lana Hechtman Ayers, Patty Brown, Mark Smith, Brian Cameron, and Peter Byrne. Also this year will be included the Pioneer Museum’s Historian Jennifer Thiele who has written biographies on John Joseph Englehart and Sister Lucia Wiley. From mysteries, graphic novels and poetry to travel, historical fiction and coffee-table books, you will find a genre to please everyone on your Christmas gift list. Admission to the Museum is free that day. For more information, visit the Museum’s webpage at www.tcpm.org or call 503.842.4553.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

