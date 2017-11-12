MOOK BOOK FAIR – November 18 at Tillamook Pioneer Museum





Art Accelerated and the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum are joining forces to present a book fair of local authors. “Mook Book Fair” will be held Saturday, November 18 from 10 AM to 2 PM at the Pioneer Museum, 2106 Second Street in downtown Tillamook. Twenty local authors will be signing copies of their books and meeting with the public, making this a perfect opportunity to start your holiday book shopping. Fiction, non-fiction, poetry, biographies, nature and trail guides, and graphic novels will be featured.

Sally Rissel and Diane Colcord, Deborah Lincoln, Carla Albright, Jerry Sutherland, Rebecca Harrison, Sandy Mason, Mikayla Ebel, Elki Powers, Joe Blakely, Doug Fir, Anne Sweazy-Kulju, and Jessica Waldron will each have tables set up at the Fair. Also included will be David Wiegan, Diane Goeres- Gardner, Joan Cutuly, Adam Sawyer, Helen Hill, Julius Jortner, and Athena.

Neal Lemery, one of the showcased authors, said, “There are a lot of talented authors in our county. Art Accelerated has wanted to do a book fair for a while now and the perfect opportunity was presented to us when the Pioneer Museum came on board.” Museum admission will be free that day. For more information, call the Pioneer Museum at 503.842.4553.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

