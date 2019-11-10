“MOOK BOOK” FAIR NOV. 16

The Tillamook County Pioneer Museum will hold its third annual Mook Book Fair on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM in the Museum’s Main and Northwest Galleries. Over a dozen local authors will be available to sign purchased copies of their books. There will be a variety of genres from science-fiction to non-fiction, from memoirs to mysteries.

Several authors will be reading from their books starting at 10:30 AM with Rebecca Harrison, 11:00 AM with Joan Cutuly, and 11:30 AM with Mark S. Smith. Also scheduled to read are Patricia Brown at 12:00 N, Virginia Sumner at 12:30 PM, and Alexandra Mason at 1:00 PM.

Other authors attending will be Anne Sweazy Kulju, Athena, Dan Haag, Perry Reeder, Jr. and Gary Gitzen. Members of the Tillamook County Historical Society will also be present to sell copies of books published by the Historical Society.



Admission to the Museum will be free during the Book Fair. For more information, call 503.842.4553 or visit the Museum’s webpage at www.tcpm.org.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

