MONTH-LONG PAVING PROJECT BEGINS THIS WEEK AT FORT STEVENS STATE PARK

WARRENTON, Ore. – Local construction crews will be paving sections of Fort Stevens State Park’s South Jetty Road beginning this week. All areas of the park will remain open during the four-week paving project; park visitors are asked to be careful when driving near work crews and may experience short delays due to construction traffic control.

Justin Parker, manager at the park, says the paving work is part of preparations for the larger South Jetty Major Rehabilitation Project, led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

“South Jetty Road will see heavy use during the rehabilitation project, so USACE contractors are improving road conditions now,” said Parker. “Plus, park visitors will reap the long-term benefits from the freshly paved road.”

The rehabilitation project is slated to begin Nov. 1.

Local Seaside company Bayview Asphalt has been contracted to complete the paving work.

More information about the park is on oregonstateparks.org. Learn more about the rehabilitation project on the USACE webpage: nwp.usace.army.mil/jetties/