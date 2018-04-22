Monday Music Club of Tillamook Presents Six Guitars with Chase Padgett on April 30th

Six Guitars is a pitch perfect blend of music, comedy and characters. A single performer, Chase Padgett portrays 6 different guitar playing characters each sharing their own style of music. As the show unfolds, audiences are treated to great songs from each genre that showcase breathtaking musicianship. This sonic feat is done not merely with just one performer but just one guitar as well. There are plenty of laughs too! Each character, from the young rock prodigy to the weary blues picker, shares hilarious anecdotes that only a life playing music can give. These balance out the moving stories each deliver about how music has touched their lives and made them a better person along the way. You don’t need to play music to love this show. You just need to love music.

The Monday Musical Club’s final event of the season on Monday April 30th at 7 pm at Tillamook High School’s Don Whitney auditorium. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.