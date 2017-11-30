Modern-day troubadour Beth Wood brings high energy music to NCRD Dec. 1st

Beth Wood

Friday, December 1, 2017

Time: 7:30 pm

Place: NCRD Performing Arts Center

Address: 36155 9th St, Nehalem

Tickets: $8 (+ ticket fee) in advance, $12 (+ ticket fee) at the door

Tickets available through tickettomato.com

Beth Wood is a modern-day troubadour and believer in the power of song. Her exceptional musicianship, crafty songwriting, powerhouse voice, and commanding stage presence have been winning over American audiences for twenty years. Beth’s music is soulful, organic, intelligent, barefoot, high-energy communication of joy.

In February of 1997, Beth quit her day job and moved to Brevard, NC to pursue a life in music. Beth has been touring non-stop, writing songs, creating albums, collaborating, performing, and teaching ever since. Beth recently launched 20/20, a celebration of her twenty years as a full-time musician in which she will release twenty new works to subscribers and fans in 2017.

Beth has been featured on “Troubadour, TX”, a nationally syndicated documentary-style singer-songwriter reality television series airing in almost 40 million households and 140 U.S. markets. Beth has also been a four-time featured artist on Cayamo, a week-long Caribbean songwriters’ cruise along with Lyle Lovett, Shawn Colvin, John Prine, Patty Griffin, Emmylou Harris, Richard Thompson and many more.

In 2016, Beth expanded her repertoire and released her first book of poetry, “Kazoo Symphonies.” Soon to follow was her tenth album, “Spring Tide”, recorded live and solo acoustic on the Oregon coast and produced by Oregon’s own rising-star producer, Tyler Fortier.

Beth now lives in Portland, OR and is loving the Northwest life. Beth has immersed herself in the northwest music community, including working on staff with the Sisters Folk Festival and Americana Song Academy for six years as staff director and host of the festival’s well-loved Sunday Community Celebration. Beth’s work has expanded to include teaching voice and song coaching as well as leading workshops at festivals, retreats and beyond.

“A superb singer/songwriter whose versatility discourages labeling.” -Fort Worth Star-Telegram

“Beth Wood is a musical triple-threat a thoughtful songwriter and talented multi-instrumentalist with a supple, soulful voice.” –Washington Post

“Wood is about as good as it gets if you appreciate the singer/songwriter genre.” -Charlotte Creative Loafing



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

