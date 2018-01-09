Mixed Media Acrylic Painting & Collage Workshop Astoria artist Patti Breidenbach Saturday, February 3

The Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita will offer a one-day “Mixed Media Acrylic Painting & Collage” workshop Saturday, February 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Led by Astoria artist Patti Breidenbach, a former junior high and high school art teacher, the class is designed for students age 18 and up. Beginning to professional artists are welcome.

Tuition for the workshop will be $80, plus a $20 materials fee. The class will be limited to 10 students.

“Mixed Media Acrylic Painting & Collage” will focus on creating art using paint, collage, stenciling and fabric. Participants will be able to apply these methods and techniques to future works of art. Students will leave with a finished 8×8 piece of art.

“The goals are to introduce another way to interpret personal thoughts and personal environment while lifting the perceived limitations of materials,” said Breidenbach.

“Ergo the freedom of feeling there is no wrong way,” she added.

Although all materials are provided, students are encouraged to bring any materials that they want to use such as their own acrylic paints, brushes, stencils, or fabric.

Breidenbach, who has a BFA in Jewelry Design, is also a certified high school teacher. She is the former Executive Director of the Granville Arts Council in Oxford, North Carolina. She enjoys teaching oils, watercolor, ceramics, drawing, paper making and book binding, and basket weaving.

Breidenbach says “Art is very personal. What you see on the canvas is the soul of the artist. Reflections on crazy current events have led me to a lighter and somewhat whimsical interpretation of my world. That, or stick my head in the sand!”

To register or find additional information, follow this link to the Hoffman Center: http://hoffmanblog.org/http:/hoffmanblog.org/mixed-medium-acrylic-painting-collage

Questions about the “Mixed Media Acrylic Painting & Collage” can be addressed to Breidenbach at pattiannb123@yahoo.com. A sampling of her art can be found at http://www.astoriavisualarts.org/patti-breidenbach.html



594 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, Oregon 97130

hoffmancenter@nahalemtel.net