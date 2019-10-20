Mid-County Parks & Rec Supports Addition of Playground Equipment at City Park, Seeks Support & Donations

Since its inception in May 2018, the Tillamook Mid-County Parks & Rec District (TMCP&R) has been working to support local projects that further its mission to “help new and existing parks and recreation organizations enhance their services.”

Formed with the intent to support City, County and State Parks, including the Oregon Department of Forestry, as well as Tillamook School District 9, the YMCA and other community organizations providing recreational programming, the TMCP&R has responded to multiple requests for support from the community.

This past summer, coordination of painting pickleball courts at Coatesville Park on 9th Street was facilitated thanks to the efforts of board President, Dave Wilson. Shortly thereafter, the board was approached by a group of families interested in exploring the potential of adding playground equipment at the same park. “Our family loves using the park,” said a member of the community group making the request, “Our older kids ride their bikes on the paved path but there is nothing but a grassy area for our younger children to play on.” She went on to say, “There are a lot of families with very young children in this neighborhood and we’d all really like to have some playground equipment for toddlers and younger kids.”

After review of the citizen group’s request, TMCP&R board members agreed that the addition of playground equipment for young children was an area of need. Once word got out that there was interest in adding playground equipment, several other citizens joined the effort. The level of community support, combined with their willingness to help raise money for the effort, made it an easy decision to support the project. With support and coordination from the TMCP&R, the request went before the City Beautification Committee, where it received approval, and then on to City Council where it was voted to allow the project to move forward with facilitation from the Parks & Rec District.

From here, engineering and design studies will be performed and fundraising efforts will begin. The group hopes to have the project plan and funding in place by Spring 2020, so that equipment can be installed for use by summer. Anyone interested in supporting this project, can send donations to: Tillamook Mid-County Parks & Rec District, 4055 Westwood Drive, Tillamook, OR 97141.

The TCMP&R meets monthly on the third Thursday from 2:30-4:00 pm at the Tillamook Chamber office, 208 Main Ave, Tillamook, OR 97141. Meetings are open to the public and input is always welcome. Community members can also email TMCP&R at midcountypandr@gmail.com and Like and Follow Mid Tillamook County Parks & Rec District on Facebook.