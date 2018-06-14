MICROPLASTIC CLEANUP MATTERS: 4th Annual Marine Microplastic Cleanup on Neahkahnie Beach in Manzanita June 22nd – June 24th

Manzanita, Oregon – Calling all beach lovers! Come help to remove microplastics from Neahkhanie Beach! The 4th annual Neahkhanie Beach Cleanup is coming up. Join us for three days, starting Friday, June 22 through Sunday June 24. Don’t miss this opportunity to spend three days making a difference on our beautiful beach. A microplastic-free beach is important for wildlife, pets, beach goers, and the ocean.

Shifts begin at 10am and 1:15pm with orientations at the start of each shift on the beach at the end of Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. Parking is available in town and along the beach. Following the training, groups of volunteers will work along the microplastic band sifting sand and debris. Debris will be bagged and taken to CARTM for disposal.

Teenage volunteers and older are welcome to join this exciting event. Opportunities range from collecting debris, running materials, helping with set-up and take down, and food service.

Lunch will be provided each day by the generous donations of Manzanita Fresh Foods, Manzanita Market Grocery & Deli, Bread & Ocean. Bring a water bottle and your own snacks. Refill water will be available on site. This is a light rain or shine event. Heavy rains can delay start times so come down to the beach to get the plan for the day. Wear weather appropriate attire. Gloves and equipment will be provided.

Here’s a link to a 5 minute 34 second video: https://vimeo.com/156218387

To sign-up in advance email Kate Eskew at microplasticfreekate@gmail.com or simply come down during the event for a shift or the whole day.

In 2015 volunteers and Sea Turtles Forever staff covered 1.37 miles over 6 days, removing 315lbs of microplastic and debris. In 2016 24 volunteers, led by Marc Ward of Sea Turtles Forever, covered 300 meters and removed 115lbs of debris in 1 day. In those 7 days, over 100 volunteers dedicated their time, shared their stories, and their energy to make our beach clean and healthy. The 2017 cleanup happened over 4 days covering 550 meters and removing 400 pounds of debris with 65 volunteers. How much will we remove this year?

We are grateful for the support over the years from so many organizations, businesses and individuals in Manzanita, along the coast, Portland, California, and beyond. We thank Tillamook County Solid Waste Department, CARTM, Sea Turtles Forever, SOLVE, NCRD, Manzanita Visitors Center, Unfurl Clothing, New Seasons Market, Manzanita Market Grocery & Deli, Manzanita Fresh Foods, Bread and Ocean, The Bunkhouse, Salt & Paper, Alix Lee, Becca Perhay, Leila Salmon, Jo Newhouse, Scott Wilson, Dan Haag, Hans Tonjes, and many more yet to come.

If you can’t join us for the day of the event, please consider making a donation by visiting

https://www.crowdrise.com/dashboard/kateeskew/marine-microplastic-cleanup-matters-manzanita-2018 or by mail to Sea Turtles Forever Trust, PO Box 845, Seaside, OR 97138. IMPORTANT: Be sure to include “Manzanita” in the message section or on the memo line.

For more information, contact Neahkhanie Beach Microplastic Removal Coordinator, Kate Eskew at microplasticfreekate@gmail.com.