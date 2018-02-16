Merkley Town Hall Tuesday Feb. 20 in Rockaway Beach

Next Tuesday, February 20th, Senator Jeff Merkley is hosting a town hall at Rockaway Beach Civic Facility in Rockaway Beach. “I invite all Tillamook County residents to come and discuss what we need to do to strengthen our state and our nation. Since the Trump administration is working to open offshore drilling off the West Coast, I especially want to invite coastal residents to come and share their thoughts on what that would mean for coastal economies and quality of life,” said Senator Merkley.

Also, if you are running into red tape accessing veterans’ benefits or dealing with Social Security or Medicare, or having trouble getting what you need from other federal agencies, Senator Merkley will have a constituent services worker on hand who may be able to help.

What:

Tillamook County Town Hall

When:

Tuesday, February 20, 2018

9:30 AM

Where:

Rockaway Beach Civic Facility – Main Room

276 Highway 101 South

Rockaway Beach, OR 97136

