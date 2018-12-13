MEMORIAL SERVICE: Loretta Erickson to be held Sunday Dec. 16th at Calvary Bible Church

Animal Haven By The Sea looks out for all four-legged friends
The family of Loretta Erickson is saddened to share with the community that she passed away peacefully on Tuesday December 11, 2018 at the age of 85 surrounded by her children. She was a sweet and feisty spirit and will be missed by many in the community. A memorial service will be this Sunday December 16th at 2pm at Calvary Bible Church in Manzanita. An informal reception will be held afterwards.
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer