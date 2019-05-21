MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS: Sunday May 26th at Nehalem Bay State Park; Monday May 27th at American Legion Cemetery, Nehalem & Sunset Memorial Gardens, Tillamook

The Adventures of Paul Hughes
Nehalem Bay State Park
Sunday, May 26, 11:00 AM at the Flag pole near the campground parking area at Nehalem Bay State Park
Organized by Park Ranger Mariah Dawson, Community Members, U.S. Coast Guard, and Neahkahnie School Choir
Cost: $5.00 parking permit if parking inside the state park for the event
Program: Presentation of Colors by the U.S. Coast Guard – Garibaldi Station
History of Memorial Day – Ranger Mariah Dawson
Jack Farris, U.S. Army Air Force, World War II B-24 bomber navigator European Theater of Operations – Guest speaker address
Patriotic music
Taps
American Legion Cemetery, Necarney City Road, Nehalem
Monday, May 27 at 11 am
Organized by Wheeler Mayor Stevie Stephens Burden and Tillamook County Pioneer editor Laura Swanson
Informal service/gathering
Welcome – Stevie Stephens Burden, Mayor of Wheeler
Songs, Prayer, Closing, Taps
Sunset Heights Memorial Gardens
Monday, May 27, 11:00 AM at Sunset Heights Memorial Gardens, 7800 Trask River Road, Tillamook.
Organized by Pastor Dean Crist, Community Members, VFW Post 2848, and Boy Scouts of America.
Cost: free.
Program:
Patriotic music
Presentation of Colors by the Boy Scouts of America
Clayton Rees, U.S. Marine Corps – Guest speaker address
Recognition of local veterans that have passed away over the last year
Taps
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer