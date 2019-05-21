MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS: Sunday May 26th at Nehalem Bay State Park; Monday May 27th at American Legion Cemetery, Nehalem & Sunset Memorial Gardens, Tillamook

Nehalem Bay State Park

Sunday, May 26, 11:00 AM at the Flag pole near the campground parking area at Nehalem Bay State Park

Organized by Park Ranger Mariah Dawson, Community Members, U.S. Coast Guard, and Neahkahnie School Choir

Cost: $5.00 parking permit if parking inside the state park for the event

Program: Presentation of Colors by the U.S. Coast Guard – Garibaldi Station

History of Memorial Day – Ranger Mariah Dawson

Jack Farris, U.S. Army Air Force, World War II B-24 bomber navigator European Theater of Operations – Guest speaker address

Patriotic music

Taps

American Legion Cemetery, Necarney City Road, Nehalem

Monday, May 27 at 11 am

Organized by Wheeler Mayor Stevie Stephens Burden and Tillamook County Pioneer editor Laura Swanson

Informal service/gathering

Welcome – Stevie Stephens Burden, Mayor of Wheeler

Songs, Prayer, Closing, Taps

Sunset Heights Memorial Gardens

Monday, May 27, 11:00 AM at Sunset Heights Memorial Gardens, 7800 Trask River Road, Tillamook.

Organized by Pastor Dean Crist, Community Members, VFW Post 2848, and Boy Scouts of America.

Cost: free.

Program:

Patriotic music

Presentation of Colors by the Boy Scouts of America

Clayton Rees, U.S. Marine Corps – Guest speaker address

Recognition of local veterans that have passed away over the last year

Taps