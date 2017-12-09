Members of Community to Serve, and be Served

The Love Coalition, in partnership with Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity (TCHFH) and Northwest Senior and Disability Services (NWSDS), is looking for members of our community to serve and be served. Our goal is to serve 20 families throughout the county and bring together at least 100 volunteers to support the work.

TCHFH provides affordable home modifications to homeowner occupied houses for seniors, people with disabilities and veterans of limited income. The goal of the Ramps & Rails program is to mitigate safety risks in the home through minor home modifications and installation of durable medical equipment. Homeowners agree to a scope of work and when able pay for repairs on a sliding scale based on income, with no interest added, unless the homeowner has or qualifies for Oregon Health Plan (OHP) in which the State provides funding.

Examples of Ramps & Rails projects include:

1. Ramps and Rails

a. Address accessibility issues inside and outside the home

b. Wheelchair Ramps, Handrails and Grab Bars

2. Interior Handrails

3. Access and installation of Durable Medical Equipment

If you or someone you know could benefit Ramps & Rails services please contact Cami Aufdemauer at caufdemauer@tillamookhabitat.org or 503-842-7472.