MEETING NOTICE: EXECUTIVE SESSION NOTICE Friday, December 28, 2018

The meeting will be held at Tillamook People’s Utility District’s

Carl Rawe meeting room located at 1115 Pacific Avenue, Tillamook, OR 97141

The Tillamook People’s Utility District Board of Directors will conduct the following meeting on Friday, December 28, 2018:

•1:00 p.m. – Executive Session – to evaluate the General Manager’s performance according to ORS 192.660 (2) (i)

