May the 4th: Kids day at the Tillamook County Family YMCA Star Wars Themed

May the 4th be with you! Tillamook County Family YMCA is hosting Healthy Kids day with a Star Wars themed afternoon of events. Healthy Kids Day is a national YMCA program to encourage health and wellness during the summer months by exposing children and their families to fun activities and win prizes! Join the YMCA for Healthy Kids Day from 1 to 3 p.m., on May 4, 2019. This is a FREE event and you can feel free to come dressed as your favorite Star Wars character.