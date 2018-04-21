Please join me in voting for Mary Faith Bell for Tillamook County Commissioner. I have known Mary Faith for about 8 years. She impresses me with her intelligence, her professionalism and her ability to engage with people from all walks of life. She is a good listener and she thinks before she speaks. She is humble and down to earth. She is of service all over the community from serving on boards to serving dinner to the homeless. She is a great mom, a great person and a natural leader. She also has a great sense of humor. She has all the skills and qualifications for the job. Ultimately it comes down to character: Mary Faith has the character necessary to be an excellent County Commissioner. Vote for Mary Faith.

Marlene Tuthill

Tillamook, Oregon