Manzanita’s Big Wave Cafe continues tradition to support local community groups, hosts spaghetti dinner for Eugene Schmuck Foundation January 28th

MANZANITA, Ore. – The Big Wave Cafe in Manzanita is a restaurant with a purpose – to support and give back to the community, and that includes donations and fundraisers for select nonprofits each year. “The Williams family feels so lucky and blessed to be part of such a special place in our world, and we feel it is part of the sense of community and our responsibility to give back whenever possible,” said Chef/Owner Brian Williams, who owns the business with his wife Carol. Their son, Sam Williams, is the restaurant manager.

The first fundraiser will be for the Eugene Schmuck Foundation (ESF), a non-profit organization that is dedicated to serving the charities in the North Tillamook County area, and has provided funding and scholarships to local charities for over 25 years with proceeds from the Manzanita Open golf tournament. Join the Eugene Schmuck Foundation for a spaghetti dinner at the Big Wave Café on Sunday January 28th. The menu will include spaghetti, garlic bread, salad and dessert with coffee or soft drink, for $15.00 at the door. Wine and beer will be available for purchase. The special dinner is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. and dinners are tax-deductible. There will also be opportunities to win some special raffle prizes as well.

The ESF mission includes:

* Recognize the needs of the citizens of North Tillamook County;

* Conduct an annual event intended to draw support from local citizens and visitors;

* Generate funds from this event at a minimum cost;

* Distribute funds raised to bonafide organizations serving North Tillamook County;

* Provide educational scholarships to North Tillamook County students.

The Big Wave makes a practice of supporting the community year-round by employing up to 30 people, all local residents, and sourcing as many of its food items as possible from Tillamook County, said Williams. “It costs more to buy from our local farmers, ranchers and fisherman, but it provides a better product and keeps money in our county.” In past years, the Big Wave Café has hosted dinners on behalf of a number of local nonprofit organizations, including the Pine Grove Community Club, Friends of North Tillamook Library, Rinehart Clinic, and Manzanita Business Alliance, and others.

It’s in the spirit of continuing to support the local economy and community that the Big Wave Café also donated twenty $25 gift certificates to the U.S. Coast Guard Station Tillamook Bay Guardsman and Guardswoman for the unit’s annual holiday party. “The Coast Guard’s over 40 local active personnel keep our commercial fishing fleets and sports fishermen safe year-round,” said Williams, who enjoys sports fishing himself. “This is a way for us to say ‘thank you.’”

Watch for information about the Big Wave Café’s other spaghetti fundraiser for the North Tillamook County Food Bank on Monday February 26th.

“Please join us in supporting these great local organizations that play a role in making this the best place in the world to call home.”

The Big Wave Cafe is located at 822 Laneda Avenue, in Manzanita.