Manzanita Writers’ Series to Mark 10th Anniversary Nov. 17th

The Hoffman Center for the Arts will host a 10th anniversary celebration of the Manzanita Writers’ Series Saturday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. Organizers say the event will be “a celebration for all local writers and those with a strong connection to the Oregon coast, and who have published something since our start in 2008.”

Published items could include a short story or article in a literary magazine, a piece in the Hoffman Center’s “Word & Image” or “North Coast Squid” publications, or the author’s own book, whether self-published or published by a small or large publishing house.

The evening will include a slide show of the past decade of events, plus readings about favorite memories of the program and the impact it has had on participating writers.

The celebration will be held at the Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Avenue in Manzanita. Admission will be free.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

