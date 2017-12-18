Manzanita Writers’ Series Celebrates Ten Years of Programming in 2018 with a Number of Special Events

We’ll kick off the year on January 20 with Deborah Reed reading from her sixth novel, The Days When Birds Come Back, just published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. Reed’s novel is set in a small town on the Oregon Coast, and Deborah herself has moved to the Oregon Coast since her first featured reading at the Manzanita Writers’ Series.

Other authors and books for this year’s evening events include Nicole J. Georges, Fetch (Feb. 17); Omar El Akkad, American War (March 17), Rene Denfeld,The Child Finder (May 19); and Peter Rock, Spells (Sep. 15).

April 14, we’ll celebrate the annual PoetryFest, featuring workshops and reading with Wendy Willis, author of Blood Sisters of the Republic.

On October 20, we’ll cohost a special event, a joint fundraiser between the Hoffman Center for the Arts and the Manzanita Library. The evening will include an interview and Q&A with “America’s Librarian,” author of the bestselling Book Lust and follow-on books, a regular commentator on books for NPR, Nancy Pearl. She is touring with her own debut novel, George & Lizzie.

Finally, on November 17, we’ll host our 10 Year Anniversary Event, with readings by and celebration of the many local writers who have published books in the last 10 years, along with the many locals who have started writing because of the Manzanita Writers’ Series’ writing workshops and Writing Lounge. We’ll also celebrate the many readers and book lovers who make our events possible.

We’ll host a number of writing workshops during the year, kick off a new ongoing online writing critique/workshop group, and host a novel-writing group. Check for workshop details, schedule and registration information at hoffmanblog.org.

The admission price for most of the author events will be $7. Workshop fees vary by workshop so check hoffmanblog.org for details and registration.

This year we continue to have a suggested theme for Open Mic for each event. Writers are welcome to write to theme for their 5-minute piece although it is not a requirement. Themes will be announced in advance of each event.

The Manzanita Writers’ Series is a program of the Hoffman Center for the Arts and will be held at the Hoffman Center (across from Manzanita Library at 594 Laneda Avenue.) Further information is available at hoffmanblog.org online or contact Kathie Hightower, kathiejhightower@gmail.com