Manzanita Transfer Station Update 6/5/19

Tillamook County Solid Waste is pleased to announce that the Manzanita Transfer Station is now open Mondays as well – open days are: Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays – 10:00 am – 4:00 pm.

We have implemented some changes in the operations of the site, to better serve the public, so please stay alert as you visit the Manzanita MSW & Recycling Transfer Station!

Area residents are able to dispose of municipal solid waste (MSW, aka. “trash” and “garbage”) and yard debris at the same disposal rates as previously established by the Board of County Commissioners:

•MSW: $20 minimum fee for up to 150 pounds, and an additional $0.06 per pound thereafter;

•Yard Debris: $12.00 per cubic yard or FREE with a voucher from the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Yard Debris Voucher program; and

•Rubble: $4.00 per cubic yard.

We are able to process debit/credit cards at this time!

We also accept the following source segregated materials for recycling free-of-charge:

•Cardboard (anything that tears brown or grey)

•Mixed Paper (newspapers, magazines, junk mail, office paper, shredded paper, etc. – nothing that tears brown or grey)

•Books for the North Tillamook Library Board (Friends)

•Scrap metal

•Tin cans

•Aluminum cans

•#1 plastic bottles with necks (no caps)

•#2 plastic bottles with necks (no caps, sorted between “frosty” and “colored”)

•Glass bottles (all colors can be mixed together)

•Deposit bottles and cans

•E-waste through the Oregon E-CYCLE program

•Architectural paint through the Oregon PaintCare program

•Used vegetable oil

•Used motor oil

•Clothing and shoes (small quantities)

•Styrofoam (large, bulky white pieces – no food containers or peanuts)



We also have a full selection of locally recycled latex paint available for sale: Just $24 for 3.5 gallons. Available in 7 different colors.

We appreciate the patience you have shown throughout this transition, and are pleased to offer this vital service to the community.

Please visit http://www.co.tillamook.or.us/gov/SolidWaste/TransferStations.htm for updates including recycling opportunities.

Please note that reuse options such as Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore, Hope Chest (Nehalem and Rockaway Beach locations), Kit & Caboodle in Tillamook, and other organizations and businesses exist in Tillamook County.