Manzanita Transfer Station to Reopen January 2019

Tillamook County will take over operations of the Manzanita Transfer Station on January 1, 2019. The site will remain closed until the County:

• Hires new employees (Interviews set for early January); • Obtains equipment (Counsel is researching government contracting law to find the fastest way to acquire equipment); and, • Receives permission from the Department of Environmental Quality to operate the site.

We will make every effort to reopen as soon as possible and appreciate your patience and understanding as we make this transition.

Tillamook Transfer Station and the Astoria Transfer Station will take your trash and recyclables until we can reopen. They are located at:

Tillamook Transfer Station 1315 Ekloff Rd, Tillamook Open Daily (except for New Year’s Day) 8am-4pm On site phone number: 503-842-2431

Astoria Transfer Station (Recology Western Oregon) 1790 Williamsport Rd, Astoria Mon-Sat., 8am-5pm Recology Western Oregon: 866-908-1183

Please visit http://www.co.tillamook.or.us/gov/SolidWaste/TransferStations.htm for updates including recycling opportunities.

Please note that reuse options such as Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore, Hope Chest (Nehalem and Rockaway Beach locations), Goodwill, and other organizations and businesses exist in Tillamook County.